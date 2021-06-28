Eau Claire man going to federal prison in meth case

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man with a history of distributing meth in our area is now going to federal prison for doing so.

On Friday, June 25, Zachary Tepsa, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth.

On March 12, 2019, officers with the West Central Drug Task Force purchased 12.9 grams of meth from Tepsa through a confidential informant in Eau Claire.

At that time, Tepsa was on state supervision for previously delivering meth.

Judge James Peterson said Tepsa was a "significant player and had people dealing underneath him."

In his sentencing, Peterson said there is a need to protect the community from Tepsa's drug dealing.

Tepsa is serving two state prison sentences for delivering meth and fleeing an officer. He was scheduled for release in May 2023 but this 10-year sentence was ordered to run concurrently to those sentences.