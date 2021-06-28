Death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WQOW) -- The Miami-Dade mayor says another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed condo building, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10.

Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath. He says they've found voids in the rubble where someone might have survived the collapse that happened Thursday.

Florida Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis said the search has been unprecedented.

“This is the largest ever deployment of task force resources in the history of Florida that is not a hurricane," Patronis said. "The same number of men and women that are on the ground right now are the same that were deployed to Hurricane Michael which was a 12-county storm event. They’re working around the clock. They’re working 12 hours at a time. Midnight to noon, noon to midnight. They come from Tallahassee, they come from Orlando, they come from Tampa, they come from Israel, they come from Mexico, they come from Jacksonville, they come from Ft. Myers. They leave their families to come work around the clock. The reward is the life they save.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett detailed a moment that made the search hit home.

“I came across a little girl. She’s about 11 or 12-years-old. And I had seen this little girl before because we had talked. One of her parents was in that building at the time of the collapse. And the other parent lives a couple buildings away. She told me she goes back and forth. When I came across her, she was sitting in a chair by herself, with nobody around her, looking at her phone. I knelt down and I asked her, ‘So what are you doing? Are you okay?’ She said ‘yes.’ She was reading a Jewish prayer to herself by the site where one of her parents presumably is. That really brought it home to me. She wasn’t crying. She was just lost. She didn’t know what to do. What to say, who to talk to," Burkett said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.