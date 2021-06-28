Dan Peggs asks for some charges to be dismissed; other details emerge in new motions

(WQOW) - Calling it a "monster case," lawyers for the former Altoona School superintendent who is charged with child sex crimes filed four motions Friday.

Daniel Peggs was charged in 2020 with multiple child sex crimes, including sex trafficking a minor and production and possession of child pornography.

Of the four motions filed, two ask for specific charges to be dismissed.

A third motion asks that another charge of possessing child pornography be severed because the image in question has nothing to do with this case.

Lawyers are also asking for a bill of particulars, saying that the amount of information in this case is so voluminous they won't be able to prepare for trial without it.

According to the motion, there are nearly 250,000 pages of documents to go through, as well as a hundred or so videos.

They're asking the court to order authorities to provide them with three things; the alleged dates that Peggs trafficked the victim, the alleged means of trafficking, and what actions amounted to a commercial transaction.

The documents are also providing new details on the charges that were never made public before.

News 18 was told at the time of the charges by federal authorities the victim was not a student from the Altoona School District.

Within the documents filed, News 18 learned the alleged victim was 17 at the time of the interactions with Peggs. We also learned that the sex trafficking charges center on group-sex encounters.

Without the bill of particulars, Peggs' lawyers say the trial could last weeks.

A status conference on this case is scheduled for July 7.