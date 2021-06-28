Chi-Hi falls 4-0 to Sun Prairie in state softball semifinals

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- Despite a great effort deep in the tournament, Chippewa Falls fell short after getting defeated by Sun Prairie in the state softball semifinals 4-0.

Earlier today they faced off against Hamilton in the quarterfinals, where they struck first and scored a run in the bottom of the 4th inning. Chi-Hi didn't let that bother them as the very next inning they scored three runs.

Later on in the top of the 6th inning Chi-Hi would score again bringing the score to 4-1. Hamilton in the bottom of the 6th would try to make a comeback but couldn't pull it off, with Chi-Hi coming out as victors winning 4-2.

Chi-Hi moved on to the semifinals to then play Sun Prairie. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Sun Prairie drove in four runs and would end up shutting out the Cardinals and win 4-0.

See the quarterfinal box score here, and the semifinal box score here.