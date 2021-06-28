Catching up on rain as June ends muggy and stormy

June will end on a hot, muggy and stormy note, before July walks in right around average.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s making it feel very muggy and gross. A weak surface low will prompt scattered storms throughout Monday afternoon.

Take that forecast and throw it on repeat for Tuesday. Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely as highs go back into the 80s. It'll be a bit more cloudy compared to Monday.

We got a decent bit of rainfall over the weekend with totals ranging from 1/4'' to 1''+ for some. Now, we're basically back on track for the month of June on rain.

We'll try to get a little jump start on rainfall before heading into July. Scattered rain the rest of June will range from a trace to 1/2'' with a few heavier thunderstorms adding higher totals.

Temperatures will sit right around average heading into July. We have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm almost everyday but the chances looks small into the holiday weekend.