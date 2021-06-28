Burberry chief executive Gobbetti to quit to return to Italy

LONDON (AP) — Luxury fashion brand Burberry is on the lookout for a new boss after revealing that chief executive Marco Gobbetti is quitting his job at the end of the year. The company said Monday that Gobbetti will leave the U.K.-based retailer after five years at the helm to take up a new, unspecified role in Italy to be closer to his family. Gobbetti had replaced Christopher Bailey in 2017. Gobbetti sought to get more Burberry products to be sold at higher prices and rely less on discounts and sales during his tenure. He also strove to improve Burberry’s marketing and to focus more on wealthy young people.