Boyceville blanks Rosholt, wins Division 4 state baseball title

APPLETON (WQOW)- The Bulldogs were able to take home the Division 4 state championship trophy on Monday night after defeating Rosholt 4-0 at Neuroscience Field in Appleton.

Boyceville was dominant in the win, with pitcher Walker Retz only allowing one hit, while also striking out 13 batters as he pitched all seven innings.

Offensively, Retz also shined as he batted in two runners in the bottom of the third inning. The Bulldogs would also bring in a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, bringing the final score to 4-0.

Boyceville was not only able to dominate in the state championship game, but the whole tournament as well, outscoring their opponents 56-6 over six games.

This is Boyceville's first ever state baseball championship victory.