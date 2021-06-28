Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010. CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo. It also was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The investigation comes in the wake of a pair of lawsuits stemming from an alleged sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title.