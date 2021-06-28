Atlantic City’s 2 newest casinos nearing top of market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In their first three years of operation, Atlantic City’s two newest casinos have risen near the top of the gambling market. In terms of the amount of money won from in-person gamblers last year, Hard Rock and the Ocean Casino resort finished second and third respectively, trailing only the Borgata. Monday marks the third anniversary for both casinos. Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean is the former Revel. Gamblers say the like Ocean’s floor-to-ceiling windows letting gamblers look out onto the beach and ocean, and say Hard Rock is the brightest casino in town, describing it as high-energy.