3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area. The Monday earthquake’s epicenter was in San Lorenzo, an East Bay community in Alameda County 13 miles south of Oakland. Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from San Lorenzo— felt the quake. A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in near Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The quake was initially rated a 4.2 but was downgraded to 4.0 and then 3.9. The initial epicenter was reported as Ashland, near San Lorenzo, but the geological survey later also revised that.