2 Line 3 oil pipeline workers fired after sex sting arrests

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy officials say two of its employees who were working on the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota were fired after they were arrested in a sex sting. The two men, both from Bemidji, were among six men arrested after responding to an ad on a sex advertisement website, The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspects were apprehended after showing up at an arranged meeting place. The Star Tribune reports that the sting took place on Friday and Saturday in Beltrami County. Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.