WIAA state baseball, softball tournament preview
(WQOW)- The high school state softball and baseball championships are upon us, and it's going to be a week that many western Wisconsin athletes will remember forever.
Several local teams will get their shot at glory in both sports. Many freshman are making their first run at it, while many seniors make their final trips. The kids want nothing more than to raise the trophy with their teams, but coaches say they just want them to soak it all in.
"The goal is a state championship," said Mason Kostka, Regis baseball utility player. "But we want to have fun doing it too."
"I just want them to enjoy the moment," said Andy Niese, Regis baseball head coach. "It just doesn't happen that often. It's really hard to get to Appleton, and to make it through this gauntlet of games that you have to survive."
Below is a breakdown of this week's tournament schedule including local teams:
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
- Division 1 Quarterfinals: (3) Hamilton vs. (6) Chippewa Falls - Monday 10:00am at Bay Port High School - winner advances to championship game Wednesday at 3:00pm
- Division 2 Semifinals: (2) Baldwin-Woodville vs. (3) Marinette - Wednesday 12:00pm at UW-Green Bay - winner advances to championship 6:00pm Wednesday
- Division 4 Semifinals: (1) Blair-Taylor vs. (4) Juda/Albany - Tuesday 8:00am at UW-Green Bay - winner plays in championship 4:30pm Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Division 4 Semifinals: (1) Boyceville vs. (4) Southwestern - Monday 11:05am in Grand Chute - winner plays in championship 6:05pm Monday
- Division 3 Semifinals: (1) Coleman vs. (4) Regis - Tuesday 11:05am in Grand Chute - winner plays in championship 6:05pm Tuesday
- Division 2 Semifinals: (1) Denmark vs. (4) Rice Lake - Wednesday 11:05am in Grand Chute - winner plays in championship 6:05pm Wednesday
- Division 1 Semifinals: (2) Bay Port vs. (6) Eau Claire Memorial in Grand Chute - winner plays in Championship 6:05pm Thursday
News 18 will have full coverage of every game right here on wqow.com.