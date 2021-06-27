UK government accused of hypocrisy as health minister quits

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office. Matt Hancock had broken the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. Hancock was swiftly replaced but the scandal was another blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative government. Officials have repeatedly come under criticism for incompetence and hypocrisy in its handling of the pandemic over the past year. Hancock, who is married, wasn’t the first senior British politician caught red-handed for breaking the government’s own COVID-19 rules. Lucy Powell, a Labour lawmaker, said Sunday that Johnson’s defense of Hancock showed he had a “dangerous blind spot” in matters of integrity and conduct in public life.