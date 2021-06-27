South Africa tightens restrictions to fight resurgent virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew as it fights a fast-increasing surge of COVID-19 cases. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the delta variant that was first discovered in India appears to be driving South Africa’s new increase. South Africa recorded more than 15,000 new cases Sunday including 122 deaths. That brings its total fatalities to near 60,000. The country’s most populous province of Gauteng has the brunt of the current surge accounting for about 66% of new infections. The province includes the largest city Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria.