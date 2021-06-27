National HIV testing day: local health officials urge education, testing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sunday is National HIV Testing Day, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is joining health officials across the country in getting the word out about getting tested at least once in your lifetime.

However, health department officials recommend people at higher risk of contracting HIV get tested more often than just once. In this case, health officials define higher risk as people that have shared needles with or had sex with more than one person since the last time they were tested for HIV. Another factor that increases risk is if you've recently been diagnosed with another sexually transmitted infection.



Abby Hinz, a public health nurse with the health department, said if you're exposed to HIV, you may have flu-like symptoms at first, but for the most part, you rarely show symptoms if you have the virus.

"Because there aren't always any symptoms, the only way to know is to get tested," Hinz said. "It is just really important for everyone to get tested at least once in a lifetime."

At the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the test takes about 20 minutes. If you test positive, Hinz said they'll do another test to confirm, which takes about a week. They will also talk with you about the next steps, and offer to confidentially contact your recent partners.



They'll also help connect with you with Vivent Health, an Eau Claire organization that offers transportation to doctor's appointments, financial assistance, and more for those living with HIV.

The Health Department provides low or no-cost HIV and other STI tests to anyone who needs one. To schedule your confidential appointment, call (715) 839-6988.