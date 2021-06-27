More chances of rain to come after a sunny Sunday

After last night's showers cleared, southern Eau Claire received about 0.42" of rain. Once those showers were out of the way, we dried up with what made to be a beautiful Sunday. Some of the rain chances today had fizzled out, but more chances will come from our west.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm coming by. Winds will be on the calmer side and temperatures in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy as well, but with a higher chance of thunderstorms. These storm chances appear to be popping up around noon and will continue throughout the night.

Tuesday, the chance of thunderstorms carries on until Wednesday, with a slight chance of storms and a high reaching the mid 80s. For the next few days, although there are chances of thunderstorms, the chances of thunderstorms being severe are low. As for Thursday, slight chances of storms again, making this week look wandering.

Future rainfall doesn't look too bad through this Wednesday. These rainfall amounts will be spread out throughout the days until Wednesday (6/30/2021). None of the area is in the "very heavy" at 3"+, most of the Chippewa Valley looks to be in the "moderate" between 1/2"- 1.99". Since this rainfall is spread out for the next few days, the soil can have some time to take it all in.

Finally, Friday looking to be mostly sunny then falling to partly cloudy for the rest of the weekend.