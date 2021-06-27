Families hold onto hope as condo collapse toll rises to 9

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The search continues for bodies and possible survivors in the collapse of a condominium near Miami. Officials say the death toll has reached nine, with four of those killed identified. More than 150 remain unaccounted for.

For Mike Noriega’s family, finding some mementos has led to hope. His grandmother lived on the sixth floor of the building that collapsed in Surfside. He and his father rushed to the scene to see whether 92-year-old Hilda Noriega was OK. They found a photo of her in the rubble, along with a birthday card. She still is missing. The family says the mementos’ message is to have faith. They’re among dozens of families awaiting word on loved ones.