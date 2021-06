PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adrien Hunou scored in the second minute and Minnesota United held on the rest of the way to defeat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on a steamy Saturday night. It was the Loons’ first road win of the season. The match was pushed back for an hour because of a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures were still above 100 when the game kicked off after 8:30 p.m. local time.