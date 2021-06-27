Skip to Content

Girl drowns in swift current of Pecatonica River

WOODFORD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl drowned in the Pecatonica River after being swept under by the swift current. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the girl and two other young children went into the river near a boat landing west of Woodford on Saturday evening. The other children were not able to reach the girl when she went under. Gill says “many, many private citizens” helped search and rescue teams look for the girl. A rescue team eventually found the girl’s body at 2 a.m. Sunday. 

Associated Press

