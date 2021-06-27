Drying Out Sunday; Unsettled Next Week

After a soaker on Saturday, things are starting to dry out across the Chippewa Valley. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers and even an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for a high and lows will bottom out in the 60s.

Unsettled weather greets us as we start the new work week. Monday and Tuesday will bring good chances of showers and thunderstorms. We will have slight chances on Wednesday and Thursday before clearing out on Friday into next weekend.