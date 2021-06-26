UWEC graduate students learning and teaching communication skills with garden

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The gardens along Forest Street are a place for people to grow fruits, vegetables, flowers and now, communication skills.

"We've got them working in the garden doing watering and weeding and planting, so they get to work in the garden while they work on their different skills," said Megan Figg, a UW-Eau Claire clinical instructor in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program.



She said the garden helps both graduate students and their clients.

"It's different to be out in the real world than it is in the four walls of our therapy department," Figg said.

In past semesters, the UWEC students get clinical experience through indoor therapy sessions with clients, but this year, the program took a different approach.

"Especially after COVID this is the first time for my whole graduate program so far that we've been in person," said speech therapy major Alissa Gundrum, who said the garden teaches her ways to provide therapy in a different environment.

"You don't always have to be inside a therapy room. You can make activities more functional and go places that they might be in their everyday life," Gundrum said.

For the groups, which include children and adults, they're getting the chance to practice reading, speaking and social skills while working toward a common goal: tending to their garden.

"For the literacy group they might be working on writing the different plants they see, reading about different plants," Figg said.



"We also use the different plant names to work on their speech sounds so we can incorporate a lot different speech therapy activities into a casual gardening like this," Gundrum said.

The garden project will officially end next month, but Figg hopes it becomes an annual summer activity.

"We're hoping the child and adult groups had fun, first of all, and they also got it practice their skills over the summer with other kids or adults their age so they can carry those through the rest of the year," Figg said.