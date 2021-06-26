UK virus cases hit highest since Feb 5 amid ‘grab a jab’

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service ran a “grab a jab” initiative to further drive up vaccination rates. Government figures Saturday showed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the U.K, the highest daily number since Feb. 5. Nearly 100,000 people have tested positive over the past week. That’s a near 50% increase compared to the week before and that’s raised questions over whether lockdown restrictions will end as planned. The latest spike came as hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites including at stadiums and shopping centers opened in England over the weekend. It’s a bid to boost vaccine numbers particularly among younger age groups.