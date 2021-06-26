Sheriffs hold celebration for Elsie Eiler, the lone resident of Monowi, NE

MONOWI, Neb. (KTIV) - In Nebraska, there is a small town called Monowi. It's the smallest incorporated town in the entire United States.

But Monowi wasn't always so small. It used to have a population of two, consisting of Elsie Eiler and her husband Rudy.

When Rudy died in 2004 Elsie became the town's sole resident.

The town has two attractions, a library which was run by Elsie's late husband Rudy, and a bar that's still operated by Elsie.

Elsie is the cook. She's also the town's mayor, granting herself a liquor license.

On Friday, the 87-year-old Elsie was honored for operating the Monowi Tavern for 50 years and one day. A party was planned by the sheriffs of Knox and Boyd Counties at Eiler's business, the Monowi tavern, where burgers, and a cake were served to celebrate her operating the business for over five decades.

Knox County Sheriff Don Henery said, after all Elsie has done for them, it was time to give back.

"Elsie cooks for us all the time, and so we thought because it's her 50th anniversary we'd cook for her for a change," said Sheriff Henery.

Boyd County Sheriff Chuck Wrede said it was wonderful to throw this party for Elsie.

"It's something completely different from generally what we do, but its well worth it. She deserves it," said Sheriff Wrede.

Elsie said she felt great to see everyone here to celebrate her.

"It makes me feel very proud but also humble to think that they apparently think that much of me that they would go to all this bother. It just makes you feel good," said Elsie.

Elsie said she thinks of the people from the surrounding areas as family, and that her favorite part about living in Monowi is knowing everybody.