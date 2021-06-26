Portage man found guilty of murdering wife in 1988

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A jury found Portage man Mark W. Bringe guilty of his wife's 1988 murder Friday, 10 days after the trial began.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the jury handed down a guilty verdict for first-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Bringe was first arrested for the murder in 2018; he told police that his wife had committed suicide in August 1988 at the time of the murder.

As of Friday afternoon, there is no information on Bringe's sentencing.