Pakistan arrests more suspects in deadly car bomb attack

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counterterrorism police have made more arrests in connection with that car bombing earlier in the week that killed three people and wounded 25. The attack in Lahore was near the residence of a convicted militant leader linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Investigating officer Ahmed Wakeel said Saturday that police arrested a man from the Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab province who sold the car used in the Wednesday blast. The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who is designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.