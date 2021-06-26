Out with the dry and in with the rain

Much needed rain continues to soak western Wisconsin. This rain will continue for a majority of the night, eventually tapering off around midnight.

As of Thursday (6/24/2021), the drought monitor had much of western Wisconsin still in a drought. As for the Chippewa Valley, Barron, Rusk, and St. Croix remained abnormally dry. Counties south of these, including Eau Claire, were in the moderate drought category. This of course was before today's rainfall, giving out plenty of rain water throughout. The next drought monitor update will be on Thursday, July 1st.

Rain will begin settling down around midnight tonight, until our next rain chance tomorrow. The high temperatures today did not get very high at all from the cooling rain and cloud coverage, just hitting the low 70s. Dewpoint temperatures remained high giving a very muggy feeling throughout the day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather threats will be very low. Temperatures will also rise up possibly hitting the 80 degree mark.

Monday and Tuesday will have similar conditions both being mostly cloudy with chances of showers and thunderstorms. Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out for both Wednesday and Thursday.

As for next weekend, Friday and Saturday begin to settle down to partly cloudy and mostly sunny, giving us a great first few days of July.