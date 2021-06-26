Ohio man dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — A 52-year-old Ohio man died after he fell off the peak of a mountain in a national park. David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve said Saturday. Just before the fall, “a family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911,” the park said.