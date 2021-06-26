Newspaper gunman insanity case starting after three years

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three years after the deadliest attack on a newsroom in U.S. history, residents in Maryland’s state capital who were shaken by the assault on their local newspaper are hopeful the community will soon have resolution to a dragging legal case. Opening statements begin Tuesday in the second phase of a trial for jurors to determine whether Jarrod Ramos was legally sane when he killed five people at the Capital Gazette. Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he is contending he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness.