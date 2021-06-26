White House trying to put infrastructure deal on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is trying to put President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after Republican senators balked at his demand to pair the nearly $1 trillion plan with an even bigger investment package. Tensions appeared to have cooled after White House negotiators assured senators that Biden remained enthusiastic about the deal, even though he said he wouldn’t sign a bill unless it was accompanied by trillions more in a separate measure. The Biden team says the president will seek to make a forceful public case for the initial agreement. The sudden swings point to the difficult path ahead for what promises to be a long process of turning Biden’s infrastructure proposals into law.