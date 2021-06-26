D1 state track and field meet recap

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- Saturday marked the final day of the state track and field championships, with Division 1 schools taking the stage.

Chi-Hi Sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig had a strong day, earning four total podiums and winning the girls 400m. Sandvig collapsed at the finish line, but still won by .02 seconds. She said after the race that she lost vision, and simply tried to fall forward towards the finish line.

Chi-Hi finished tied for 6th in the girls standings. Muskego and D.C. Everest tied for 1st place. Eau Claire North finished 30th, while Memorial did not score.

Arrowhead won the boys championship, and Eau Claire North finished back in 35th. Neither Memorial or Chippewa Falls scored in the boys events.

