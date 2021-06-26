Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits. Trevor Story homered for Colorado and Avisaíl García homered for the Brewers.