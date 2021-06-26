As virus surges in Uganda, hospitals accused of profiteering

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Virus cases are surging in Uganda, making scarce hospital beds even more expensive. And concern is growing over the alleged exploitation of patients by private hospitals accused of demanding payment up front and hiking fees. Uganda is among African countries seeing a dramatic rise in the number of infections amid a severe vaccine shortage. The country has vaccinated under 1% of its 44 million people. One observer says that without a national health insurance scheme, COVID-19 has highlighted that health care in Uganda is “commoditized, available to the highest bidder.”