All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The first cruise ship is preparing to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill. Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saturday evening with the number of passengers limited to 40 percent capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19. Celebrity Cruises says they meet health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that require at least 95% of the travelers to be fully vaccinated. Officials are hoping it all goes smooth to turn a new chapter after deadly outbreaks on ships.