Xcel Energy drops plan for new gas power plant in Becker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy has scrubbed plans for an $800 million natural gas plant in Becker in the face of criticism from environmental and clean energy groups. Instead, the Minneapolis-based company said Friday it now plans to build two smaller natural gas plants — one each in southwestern Minnesota and North Dakota — at less than half the cost of the Becker plant. The new gas plants would operate only sporadically to even out renewable power production, not almost continuously like the planned Becker plant.