Tranquil Friday before a soggy Saturday

We hit 90+ for the 11th time on Thursday just before multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms led to large hail and a few reports of a tornado in Chippewa County.

This weekend, we'll see an up and down forecast with heat Friday and chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Dew points will fall a bit Friday as the drier air works its way into western Wisconsin, but the incoming system will allow more moisture to slither in causing more humidity late in the day.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out late Friday but better chances for rain come early Saturday. Temperatures will be held in the upper 70s Saturday due to cloud cover and rain.

Scattered showers and isolated thunder are likely Saturday morning through early Saturday evening. Models disagree greatly on timing and amounts of rain, but the consensus puts most of the rain down before Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts will be from 1/4'' to 1/2'' of widespread rain, with 1'' to 2'' possible within the thunderstorm activity. The severe weather threat is low to non-existent across most of Wisconsin through the weekend.

Sunday, temperatures will rebound back into the low 80s. There is a chance for some isolated storms Sunday too, and really every day next week as temperature sit near average heading into July.