Thorp man gets prison time for sexually assaulting a child

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A sentence was handed down Friday for a Thorp man who admitted to sexually assaulting a child.

Jacob Dietrich got six years in prison for repeated sexual assault of a child.

He was charged in late 2019 with sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl numerous times. She told investigators Dietrich told her not to tell or she would get in trouble.

Police say Dietrich turned himself in and admitted to some of the allegations.

After prison, he will be on extended supervision for 20 years.