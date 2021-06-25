Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed structural and electrical inspections. Details of that inspection have not yet been released. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Friday that she has seen no evidence of a sinkhole or of something criminal, such as a bomb. Beyond that, much focus is on ocean water, which is rising in South Florida and elsewhere because of climate change.