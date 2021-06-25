South Africa battles rapid rise of COVID-19 in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A rapid resurgence of COVID-19 is slamming South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and threatens to overwhelm its hospitals. Johannesburg, a city of 5 million, and the surrounding Gauteng province account for about 60% of the country’s new daily infections. South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has doubled over the past two weeks from 10 new cases per 100,000 people on June 10 to 22 per 100,000 people on June 24. South Africa’s rising cases are part of Africa’s devastating resurgence whose peak is expected to exceed that of earlier waves as the continent’s 54 countries struggle to vaccinate even a small percentage of their populations.