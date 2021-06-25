Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15. Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice. Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed. After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him. When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.