Pet of the Day: Izzy

Meet Izzy, a three and a half year old Female ad the Dunn County Humane Society.

Izzy was surrendered to the shelter in October of 2020 because of some medical issues, but they have all since been resolved. She is now a healthy, spunky lady. She does need a special diet just to stay a little bit in kitty shape. She has learned to coexist with other cats while at the society, but she does like to be an independent kitty.

If you don't have any other cats in your home and you're looking for a sassy lady to be with you, and to keep you active, Izzy is the girl for you. She regularly plays fetch with one of her volunteer friends. She's ready to go back and have some fun.

If you think Izzy would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.