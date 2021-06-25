Palestinians protest against Abbas after activist’s death

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians have protested against President Mahmoud Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The demonstration came a day after an outspoken critic died in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Nizar Banat had harshly criticized the PA over its corruption and misrule in a series of Facebook videos. His family says security forces raided the home where he was staying early on Thursday and beat him with batons before dragging him away. Palestinians also chanted against the PA at his funeral in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, and masked gunmen fired shots into the air.