Macron: EU needs to fight ‘illiberal values’ inside bloc

BRUSSELS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron says the European Union needs to fight a “cultural” and “civilizational” battle to stop the rise of illiberal ideas across the 27-nation bloc that he believes are threatening European values. Macron spoke on Friday at the end of summit of EU leaders in Brussels where they clashed with Hungary’s prime minister over a new law that bans the display of LGBT issues to children. The law prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programs, films or advertisements.