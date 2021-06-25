Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for killing George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Ex-officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years for kneeling on, and killing George Floyd.

Floyd's daughter, Gianna, 7, was the first to address the court and she did so in a recorded video message. In the video, she said she feels like her dad is still with her and brought up memories of the two together. She ended by saying, "I miss you and I love you."

Brandon Williams, Floyd's nephew, said his family has been traumatized. He said while Chauvin is going to prison, he will still be able to speak to family, something Floyd's relatives cannot do. "Our family is forever broken," Williams said.

Floyd's brother Terrence asked Chauvin what he was thinking when he was kneeling on Floyd and asked him why he didn't get up.

Floyd's brother Philonise said his family has already been given a life sentence as they will never see him again. He asked the judge to give Chauvin the maximum sentence possible without parole.

The prosecution asked for 30 years in prison.

Derek Chauvin's mom, Carolyn Pawlenty, was the first to speak on his behalf. She said it has been difficult to read what people think of Derek.

"His identity has been reduced to that of a racist," she said.

She said Chauvin has placed the events over and over in his head.

Pawlenty told her son the proudest moment of her life was giving birth to him and the second-proudest moment was when she pinned his badge on his uniform. She told him there is no stronger bond than a mother's love.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson said he was a decorated officer of 19 years and he liked to help people. He said Chauvin was proud to be a Minneapolis police officer.

Nelson said Chauvin was not even supposed to work the day of Floyd's death, but he chose to pick up the shift because the department was short-staffed. He said Chauvin's mind has been filled with "what ifs" ever since.

Nelson asked the judge to follow sentencing guidelines.

Chauvin spoke just briefly and gave his condolences to the Floyd family and a comment that left more questions than answers.

"At this time, due to some additional legal matters, I'm not able to give a full format statement t this time. But briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you," Chauvin said.

Judge Cahill said his sentence was not based on sympathy or emotion or public opinion but rather applying law to facts.