How you can help make McDonough Park one for all ages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have been to McDonough Park recently, you will have noticed that some construction has begun on new features to transform the park into an "active aging" park.

Six years ago, the city of Eau Claire was about to deconstruct the tennis courts in McDonough Park. That's when Ron Doering and other local pickleball players asked if they could convert the space into pickleball courts, if they could raise the money on their own.

"As a result of setting up those six courts here, the park has changed dramatically since that time," Doering said.

Since that time, the pickleball club has grown and money has been raised to transform the rest of the park.

"With a lot of forward-thinking, we met with other senior groups in the city and came up with the idea of changing this park into not only pickleball but an active aging park for seniors," Doering said.

Active aging means the park will have a cement pathway for wheelchairs to move through with ease. And activities like bocce ball, chess, cornhole and shuffleboard. There will also be an outdoor fitness area designed for older adults.

"An actively aging area specifically for the adult population to be outside and be healthy," said Steve Plaza, manager of parks, forestry and cemeteries for the city of Eau Claire.

But the money to make all this happen hasn't come from the city of Eau Claire. Plaza said they applied for a matching grant through the DNR, and everything else has been donations.

"The rotary club donated some game tables, Markquart Motors donated cash, a lot of individuals donated toward this project and we're trying to build that up to $200,000 so we can add on to the park," Plaza said.

Things have moved fast since breaking ground. Plaza said they're moving in phases; right now laying down cement. He hopes that by mid-July they will begin painting the court surfaces and adding the fitness equipment. And by fall, everything but a new playground, which will come next summer, should be ready to go.

"I think it's going to be a beautiful park when it's all finished," Doering said.

The playground that will be built next summer is intended to be accessible for people with disabilities, but a design for it has not been created yet.



To donate, you can contact Steve Plaza at (715) 839-4963 or steve.plaza@eauclairewi.gov