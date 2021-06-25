Hail devastating to crops in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - After the hail storm on Thursday, some crops may be at risk of devastation.

According to UW Extension of Chippewa County, physical damage to a crop depends on the stage of growth and the type of the crop.

Jerry Clark with UW Extension said that corn and soybeans are still in their early growth stages right now, and have a better chance for recovery since they are still moving into the pollination stage.

Since small grains are past the pollination stage, the potential for recovery is detrimental and that alfalfa or hay crop can be the most devastating as fields are preparing for second harvest.

"When we get a large hailstorm, that does strip the leaves off and causes problems with alfalfa quality. The leaves are what contain the protein and the feed value for that crop, when the leaves are gone, the value of the crop drops substantially," Clark said.

Clark told News 18 if alfalfa appears damaged, cut it so that the leaves regenerate for the third harvest.

Officials also say the best form of protection, from an economic standpoint, is investing in crop insurance to cover hail damage.