Germany sees way out of EU-Britain border spat

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is hinting at tweaks to an agreement between the European Union and Britain on how to set border controls with Northern Ireland that could help resolve on ongoing dispute between Brussels and London. Angela Merkel’s spokeswoman said the chancellor plans to travel to Britain next week for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The spokeswoman evaded a question on what Germany thinks about the EU executive’s implied willingness to impose punitive tariffs if Britain doesn’t comply with the Brexit deal. But she cited Merkel’s comments at the recent Group of Seven meeting in Cornwall calling for “pragmatic solutions” on the issue of border checks between Britain and Northern Ireland.