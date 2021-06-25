Floyd’s brother: ‘My family has been given a life sentence’

George Floyd’s brothers are asking a judge to impose a harsh sentence against the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death. Terrence Floyd says the family believes there should be “no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already.” Another brother, Philonise Floyd, wiped his eyes and sniffled while also asking for a maximum sentence for Derek Chauvin. He says, “My family has been given a life sentence.”