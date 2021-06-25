EXPLAINER: Is Minnesota doing enough to limit evictions?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions is scheduled to expire July 31, but elements of Minnesota’s eviction moratorium are expected to remain in place for another year. The federal moratorium was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last September, while Minnesota’s has been in force since March of 2020, when Democratic Gov. Tim Walz imposed it via executive order during the early days of the pandemic. Legislative leaders announced a bipartisan “off ramp” agreement June 14 that they say would offer strong protections and clear timelines for people who owe back rent to secure rental assistance, which is paid directly to landlords.