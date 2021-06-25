Chetek realtor going to jail for involvement in meth ring

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Chetek real estate agent facing a string of meth-related cases is going to jail.

Quinlan Thomas, 56, was sentenced this week in Barron County to one year in jail.

Thomas was the owner of Chetek Realty in 2017 when he was accused of being part of a methamphetamine distribution ring.

He was charged with more meth-related crimes in 2018 and again this year. This week's sentencing covered the first two cases.

He is set to go to trial in the most-recent case in August.