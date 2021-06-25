Chauvin’s mother calls her son ‘honorable and selfless’

The mother of the former Minneapolis police officer being sentenced in George Floyd’s death told the judge that her son is a “quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man” who should not receive a lengthy sentence. Carolyn Pawlenty made the statement in court Friday before her son, Derek Chauvin, heard his sentence on a second-degree murder charge. She didn’t mention Floyd by name. She told Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin “has a big heart” and said she objected to her son’s identity being “reduced to that of a racist.”